TRIESTE, Italy Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft and Eni will sign an agreement on mutual supplies of oil to their European refineries, Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Tuesday.

“We will sign a document on mutual oil supplies: we (Rosneft) will supply to refineries with Eni’s ownership and they will (supply) our refineries,” Sechin said.

Sechin said under the terms of the deal, Rosneft would supply 1 million tonnes of oil to Eni’s refineries, while Eni would supply 400,000 tonnes.