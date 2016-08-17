FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ryanair hikes Italy investment after govt does tax U-turn
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 17, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Ryanair hikes Italy investment after govt does tax U-turn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Low-cost airline Ryanair said on Wednesday it had reversed a decision to cut back operations in Italy and would instead invest a billion dollars in the country in 2017 after the government froze plans to hike passenger departure taxes.

Ryanair will add 10 new aircraft to its Italian network and open 44 new routes in a move it said would lift its passenger traffic by 10 percent to 35 million next year.

"We are talking about new investments in Italy that we are making by revisiting our programmes in Greece, Poland and Spain," Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary told reporters, suggesting his firm would cut back on operations in those three countries.

Ryanair said the plan envisaged creating 2,250 jobs at various Italian airports.

The low-cost airline said earlier this year that it planned to shed 600 jobs in Italy after the government announced it would raise departure taxes to 9 euros ($10.14) from 6.50 euros to help subsidize layoffs at former flagship carrier Alitalia.

However, the government put the planned hike on hold last month, encouraging Ryanair to boost its Italian network. ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.