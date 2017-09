MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s SACE said on Wednesday it had approved a share capital reduction and would reimburse its sole shareholder, state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, around 800 million euros ($939 million).

SACE is an insurer, focused on exporting companies in the country. ($1 = 0.8511 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)