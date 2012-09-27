FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy state holding CDP acquires trade groups SACE, SIMEST
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Italy state holding CDP acquires trade groups SACE, SIMEST

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s state investment holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) confirmed plans to acquire state-owned credit export insurer SACE and trade agency SIMEST from the Treasury, the group said on Thursday.

CDP will pay an initial installment of 3.8 billion euros ($4.88 billion), corresponding to 60 percent of the book equity of the two companies, to the Italian Treasury within 10 days.

The final price will be specified by the finance ministry within 60 days and the payment will be adjusted accordingly, CDP said in a statement. The announcement was widely expected after sources familiar with the deal outlined the agreement last week. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)

