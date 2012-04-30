Italy hopes to avoid VAT hike with 4.2 bln euro savings

ROME, April 30 (Reuters) - The Italian government said on Monday it would enact 4.2 billion euros ($5.6 billion) of savings before the end of the year and hopes to avoid a further increase in VAT that had been foreseen for later this year.

Most of the savings would come from cuts in various ministries and public services, a statement released after a cabinet meeting said.

The government said it had named a commissioner to oversee the savings drive and rationalise costs.

As part of the budget, VAT was to have increased by two percentage points to 23 percent at the upper end by the end of year.

The government said it hoped the planned VAT hike could be avoided by putting the savings into practice.