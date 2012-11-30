FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deadline for SEA IPO bookbuilding extended-sources
November 30, 2012 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

Deadline for SEA IPO bookbuilding extended-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The deadline for institutional investors to place orders for Italian airport operator SEA’s initial public offering has been extended by a few hours on Friday, three sources told Reuters, amid indications that the offer is not going well.

Two market sources and a source close to the matter said the deadline, intially set at 1230 GMT, had been extended to 1500 GMT.

A fund manager, who asked not be named, said he had been told that only around 30 percent of the share offer had been subscribed as of Friday morning. Italian papers put the subscription rate at 30-40 percent.

Eighty-five percent of the offer is reserved for insitutional investors, with the rest for retail buyers. Friday is the last day of the bookbuilding for the IPO. (Reporting By Elisa Anzolin, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
