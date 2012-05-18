FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finmeccanica CEO gets Red Brigades death threat
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 5 years

Finmeccanica CEO gets Red Brigades death threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Giuseppe Orsi, chairman and CEO of Italian aerospace and defence company Finmeccanica, has received a death threat from a far-left Red Brigades militant group, a police officer said on Friday.

The message “Death to Orsi” and a five-pointed star, a Red Brigades symbol, was written in pencil on the wall of an office at one of the state-owned conglomerate’s units, Ansaldo Energia, in Genoa, the officer said.

Earlier in May, Roberto Adinolfi, the CEO of a unit of Ansaldo Energia, was shot in the leg in Genoa by unidentified gunmen in an attack reminiscent of politically motivated violence that raged in Italy in the 1970s and 1980s.

Responsibility for the attack against Adinolfi was claimed by an anarchist group called FAI which said it would strike again.

A police source at the scene said it was too early to say if Friday’s threat was genuine.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.