October 13, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Senate votes to diminish power in boost for Renzi

Reuters Staff

ROME, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Italian Senate voted on Tuesday to significantly curtail its powers in a victory for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who has overcome determined opposition to push through the reform that he says will make the country more governable.

Renzi has attached considerable political capital to the bill, which looks to reduce the number of senators by two-thirds, strip the chamber of its ability to bring down a government and sharply limit its scope to block legislation.

Because it involves a change to the constitution, the reform will have to return to the Senate for another vote next year and will also have to pass twice through the lower house, giving its opponents ample opportunity to ambush the package.

It will then be put to a referendum, adding a further awkward hurdle to its eventual ratification. (Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Steve Scherer)

