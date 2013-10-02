FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More remains found at site of cruise ship wreck in Italy
October 2, 2013 / 8:43 PM / 4 years ago

More remains found at site of cruise ship wreck in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Divers have recovered what could be more human remains from the sea where the Costa Concordia cruise liner sank last year off the Italian island of Giglio, the head of Italy’s civil protection agency said on Wednesday.

The agency said last week it had found remains that could belong to the last two missing victims from the disaster on Jan. 13, 2012, when the ship capsized after striking rocks, killing 32 people.

“Other remains have also been found and are currently undergoing DNA tests,” the agency’s chief Franco Gabrielli told reporters on Wednesday. “We are waiting for the results of the analysis,” he said.

After lying on its side in shallow water since it capsized, the Costa Concordia was hauled upright last month in a complicated 19-hour salvage operation.

The ship is due to be towed away from the Mediterranean holiday island, probably by next spring, and broken up into scrap.

Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Janet Lawrence

