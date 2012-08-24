FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore seizes Italian firm's ships due to unpaid debt
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 24, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore seizes Italian firm's ships due to unpaid debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Singapore has arrested two vessels owned by Italian shipping firm Rizzo Bottiglieri De Carlini Armatori due to an outstanding debt of nearly $5 million, a lawyer handling the case said on Friday.

Singapore’s Supreme Court approved the arrest this month of the 109,000-deadweight tonne crude oil tanker, Adele Marina Rizzo, and 178,000-tonne dry bulk carrier, Cavaliere Grazia Bottiglieri, according to the court’s website.

The two ships are being held as collateral for unpaid debt owed to maritime firms Fratelli Cosulich Hong Kong Limited and Madeira Lda, said Kevin Kwek, a Singapore-based lawyer for Legal Solutions LLC, which seized one of the vessels.

“There is an outstanding debt from the owners ... for around $4.7 million,” Kwek told Reuters. “We are currently in talks (with RBD Armatori).”

Officials from the privately-held Italian firm, which operates at least 18 ships, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The shipping industry is struggling through a four-year slump caused by a glut of vessels, high bunker fuel prices and global financial turmoil. (Reporting by Randy Fabi in Singapore and Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.