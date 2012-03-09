Six companies bid to remove Italy cruiseliner wreck

ROME, March 9 (Reuters) - oSix groups have submitted offers to remove the wreck of the Costa Concordia cruise liner, which capsized off the Italian coast in January, the ship’s owner said on Friday.

Among the 10 salvage companies invited to tender for the contract to break up or salvage the beached carcass, three declined due to previous commitments and two have presented a joint project, Costa Cruises said in a statement.

The vessel foundered off the Tuscan island of Giglio after hitting a rock on Jan. 13, killing at least 25 people, with seven more still unaccounted for.

It will take as long as a year to remove the ship once the salvage gets underway, Costa said.

The six proposals involve different approaches and techniques, but all aim to ensure the least possible environmental impact and to protect tourism and business activity in the area, the firm added.

Technical assessments of the proposals are under way, a shortlist will be drawn up by mid-month, and the preferred plan will be selected in late March or early April.

Costa Cruises is a unit of Carnival Cruises & Plc , the world’s largest cruise operator, which cut its fiscal year profit and revenue forecasts on Friday, mainly because of the Concordia disaster.

Companies that salvage experts had expected to bid include Smit Salvage, an arm of Dutch group Boskalis-Westminster , Titan Salvage, owned by U.S. group Crowley Maritime Corp, and Denmark’s Svitzer, owned by Maersk .

At 290 metres long and 36 metres wide, the ship has a gross tonnage - describing the volume and size of the vessel - of 114,500 tonnes, and an estimated actual weight ranging from 25,000 to 45,000 tonnes.