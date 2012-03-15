FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Refloating Italy ship wreck costs more than EUR 100 mln-Boskalis
March 15, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 6 years ago

Refloating Italy ship wreck costs more than EUR 100 mln-Boskalis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 15 (Reuters) - Dutch dredging and maritime services company Boskalis has made a bid to refloat the wreck of the Costa Concordia cruise liner, which capsized off the Italian coast in January and could cost more than 100 million euros, Boskalis’ chief executive said on Thursday.

“You’re not talking about an operation of a few dozen millions but something that goes far beyond 100 million,” Boskalis CEO Peter Berdowski told reporters.

Other salvaging firms had offered to cut up the ship, Berdowski said, adding that was a cheaper option but he had not looked how much that would be. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)

