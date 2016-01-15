Italy's Renzi promises "iron fist" against public sector shirkers

* Workers caught clocking in, then heading out

* New anti-shirker measures due Wednesday

* Past efforts have failed

By Gavin Jones

ROME, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Matteo Renzi vowed on Friday to punish public sector shirkers with instant dismissal after investigations showed people clocking on and then immediately leaving their workplace to go about private business.

Despite numerous past efforts at reform, Italy continues to have a notoriously inefficient public sector in which workers enjoy iron-clad job protection regardless of productivity or performance.

“These people are destroying the credibility of the great majority of public employees who work well,” Renzi said in an interview on Canale 5’s evening television news.

He said the cabinet would pass new measures affecting the public sector on Wednesday, including dismissal within 48 hours for those caught dodging work as in the recent cases highlighted by police and media investigations.

“We are going to use an iron fist,” Renzi said, adding that both the workers and their bosses would be subject to dismissal.

Last week nine employees of a Rome museum were suspended after a police investigation showed them clocking in for themselves and sometimes for colleagues and then heading to the nearest betting shop, going shopping or working in other jobs.

In October, 195 town hall workers in the Italian Riviera resort of San Remo were placed under formal investigation and 35 put under house arrest after a two-year police probe revealed similar widespread cheating of the time management system.

The wives of two workers were caught using their husbands’ staff cards to clock on for them when they were absent, while another worker was caught “systematically” going canoeing while he was meant to be in the office, police said.

It remains to be seen whether Renzi’s crackdown will have more success than those of his predecessors. In theory it is already possible to fire public workers for flagrant absenteeism, but the theory is seldom put into practice.

In 2008 the centre-right government of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi passed an emergency decree targeting public sector “layabouts”, or “fannulloni,” accompanied by fiery rhetoric from the public administration minister of the time.

“I wouldn’t call them layabouts but cheats, those who clock on and then scarper,” Renzi said in the television interview.

Italy’s ambivalent attitude to public sector shirkers may partly explain the success of a comedy film currently smashing the country’s box office records, in which the unlikely hero is a state worker who will go to any lengths to hang on to his generous benefits.