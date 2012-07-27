FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy extends short-selling ban until Sept 14
July 27, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

Italy extends short-selling ban until Sept 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s stock market regulator Consob said on Friday it had extended until Sept. 14 a short-selling ban on banking and insurance stocks to discourage speculative trading on financial institutions.

On Monday, the Spanish stock market regulator banned short-selling on all securities for three months, while Italy banned short selling on financials for one week.

Short-selling is a common way for hedge funds and other investors to bet on falling share prices. (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

