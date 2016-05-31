FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's CDP puts on hold share sale of SIA - sources
May 31, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Italy's CDP puts on hold share sale of SIA - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has put on hold the share sale of payment services group SIA, two sources close to the matter said.

“There is no intention to put SIA on the market at least until next year,” one of the sources said.

SIA’s top shareholder is CDP with 49.5 percent, followed by infrastructure fund F2i with a 17 percent stake.

In March, SIA Chief Executive Massimo Arrighetti told Reuters the group was expecting to list its shares on the Milan stock exchange in the autumn.

CDP was not immediately available for comment, while SIA declined to comment on the issue. (Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)

