Italy's Monti says serious worry Sicily region may default
July 17, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Monti says serious worry Sicily region may default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 17 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday he expected the governor of Sicily to resign following a growing financial crisis that has pushed the autonomous region close to default.

Monti said in a statement there were “grave concerns” that the island could default and he said he had written to the governor Raffaele Lombardo seeking confirmation that he would resign by the end of the month.

“The solutions which could be considered that involve action on the part of the government cannot fail to take account of the situation of the administration at regional level but rather have to be matched to this so as to deploy the most efficient and appropriate instruments,” the statement said.

