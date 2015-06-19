Banca Sistema IPO starts, values company at up to 350 mln euros

MILAN, June 19 (Reuters) - Banca Sistema, an Italian bank specialised in financing and managing bills owed by the country’s public administration, said on Friday market regulator Consob had approved the prospectus for its initial public offering.

The share offering starts on Friday and will run until June 29. The bank plans to list shares representing 48.47 percent of its capital. If exercised, an overallotment option will allow it to raise the offer by a further 10 percent.

On Thursday, Banca Sistema said it would offer its shares in the IPO at between 3.50 euros and 4.35 euros each, valuing the company at up to 350 million euros ($397 million). ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za)