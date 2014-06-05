FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four broadcasters bid for Italian soccer TV rights-sources
June 5, 2014

Four broadcasters bid for Italian soccer TV rights-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Four broadcasters, including Italy’s Mediaset and Sky Italia, have presented bids to obtain rights to televise Italy’s top-flight soccer league between 2015 and 2018, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The other bidders are Fox and Eurosport, the two sources said, adding that no telecoms operators had bid for broadcast rights via internet.

Italy’s deep recession has hit spending on luxuries like television football subscriptions hard but broadcasters have also been worried by a slide in matchday attendances. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

