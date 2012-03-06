FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to add 3,000-4,000 MW solar power capacity 2012- EGP
March 6, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 6 years

Italy to add 3,000-4,000 MW solar power capacity 2012- EGP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Italy is expected to add 3,000-4,000 megawatt of new solar power generation capacity in 2012, a considerable slowdown compared to last year, due to less favourable regulations, the chief executive of Italy’s biggest renewable energy group said on Tuesday.

“We do not see 2012 even getting close to the record year of 2011,” Enel Green Power Chief Executive Francesco Starace said in a conference call.

With 9,000 MW of new installed capacity in 2011, Italy was the fastest-growing solar market in the world last year.

Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova

