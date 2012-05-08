Italy seen adding 1500-2500 MW new solar capacity in 2012

VERONA, Italy, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy, the world’s second-biggest solar market, is expected to add between 1,500 and 2,500 megawatts of new photovoltaic capacity this year, a director at Italy’s green energy incentives management agency GSE told Reuters on Tuesday.

“It could be between 1,500 and 2,500 megawatts. It is very diffciult to make more precise forecasts when the rules for the sector are changing,” Gerardo Montanino, director of GSE’s operating division, said on the sidelines of a photovoltaic conference in northern Italy.

The Italian government has announced a plan to reduce support to the photovoltaic sector this year. (Reporting By Svetlana Kovalyova)