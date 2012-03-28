FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy set to cut solar incentives in April-sources
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 28, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 6 years

Italy set to cut solar incentives in April-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Italy is set to approve a new support scheme for solar power generation in April which will cut production incentives sharply as the government moves to lighten power bills for Italian consumers, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

“Expectations are for the approval of the new scheme around mid-April,” one of the sources said.

According to a draft of the decree cited by Italy’s photovoltaic association GIFI feed-in tariffs, a widely used form of incentive for the sector, will be halved as of July 1, even for small-size installations.

Italy’s incentives for renewable power generation are currently paid for through consumer energy bills. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Svetlana Kovalyova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.