a year ago
First Reserve draws bids for 101 MW Italian solar plants-sources
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
July 20, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

First Reserve draws bids for 101 MW Italian solar plants-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm First Reserve has put up for sale a number of solar plants in Italy with a combined capacity of 101 megawatts drawing bids each worth around 100 million euros ($110 mln), several sources close to the matter said.

First Reserve is selling Italy's San Bellino plant, the country's biggest photovoltaic plant located in the north-eastern Veneto region, with an installed 70.5 MW capacity, and other assets.

The winning bid will be selected by July 27, the sources said.

One of the sources said Tages Capital was one of the suitors, while another source mentioned as a possible bidder a joint-venture between Enel Green Power and Italian infrastructure fund F2i.

Italy's Quercus Investment Partners submitted a 90 million euro offer which it later withdrew, a different source said. The parties involved had no comment.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is advising First Reserve.

$1 = 0.9094 euros Reporting by Massimo Gaia; writing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
