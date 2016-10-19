FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Italy tax police, Consob visit financial daily Sole 24 Ore -sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 19, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 10 months ago

Italy tax police, Consob visit financial daily Sole 24 Ore -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italian market watchdog Consob and the tax police carried out an inspection at the offices of financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday after some journalists and a consumer group accused it of false accounting, two sources close to the matter said.

Prosecutors in Milan last week opened a preliminary probe into the allegations. No individual has been placed under investigation. The group has denied any wrongdoing.

Il Sole 24 Ore is majority owned by Italy's business lobby Confindustria.

Reporting by Claudia cristoferi and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.