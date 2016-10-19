Italy tax police, Consob visit financial daily Sole 24 Ore -sources

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italian market watchdog Consob and the tax police carried out an inspection at the offices of financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday after some journalists and a consumer group accused it of false accounting, two sources close to the matter said.

Prosecutors in Milan last week opened a preliminary probe into the allegations. No individual has been placed under investigation. The group has denied any wrongdoing.

Il Sole 24 Ore is majority owned by Italy's business lobby Confindustria.