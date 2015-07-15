Italian property firm Sorgente RES postpones Milan listing

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - Italian real estate company Sorgente RES SIIQ has postponed its initial public offering on the Milan stock exchange, becoming the second firm in the country to change its listing plans in the last two weeks.

Sorgente RES, which started in April the process to go public, cited the Greek crisis and the consequent high market volatility as reason behind its decision.

Domus Italia, another Italian real estate company, last month scrapped its flotation plans due to poor market conditions. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)