South Stream pipeline is no longer a priority - Italy minister

ROME, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Federica Guidi said on Wednesday that the South Stream gas pipeline project, which was put in doubt after Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, is no longer a priority.

Plans to build the $40 billion pipeline carrying enough Russian gas to meet almost 15 percent of European demand while bypassing Ukraine have divided European Union member states and run into opposition from the European Commission.

Italy, whose state-owned oil producer Eni is involved in the project, would be one of the countries supplied by the pipeline.

“It’s a useful infrastructure, but maybe it’s no longer in the list of priorities,” Guidi told reporters in Rome. “Even if on the one hand it helps diversify transit (of gas), on the other hand from the supply point of view it has some critical points.” (Reporting by Roberto Landucci; writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)