UPDATE 1-Italy courts sovereign funds ahead of post office sale

(Recasts, adds news about Poste Italiane valuation)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Italian government sought to attract investment from sovereign wealth funds at a meeting on Wednesday, as Rome prepares to sell shares in its post office in what is set to be its biggest privatisation in a decade.

“Italy is a land of opportunity ... Our public finances are sound, growth (this year) is stronger than expected and ... the government is committed to support investments,” Economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan told representatives from more than 30 sovereign wealth funds at a meeting hosted by Italy’s state-owned strategic fund in Milan.

He also held individual meetings with managers from five sovereign funds, including China Investment Corporation (CIC), Singapore’s GIC and Libya’s LIA.

The minister presented the plans of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government to raise money to reduce the country’s public debt through the sale of state-owned assets, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The first asset to go on the block will be Poste Italiane , which is valued at up to 11.2 billion euros ($12.5 billion), according to research from analysts at Mediobanca Securities, a global coordinator of the share sale.

The treasury, which plans to sell up to 40 percent of the post office, is expected to launch the initial public offering on Oct. 12.

China’s sovereign fund is looking to make fresh investments in Italy, CIC’s chief investment officer Li Keping told Reuters after the meeting with Padoan.

Li declined to comment on a report in the Italian press saying CIC was ready to buy a stake in Italy’s post office, saying any concrete investment project had to be studied in detail before a decision could be made.

($1 = 0.8947 euros)