7 months ago
Italy prosecutor asks for jail sentences for five S&P managers
January 20, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 7 months ago

Italy prosecutor asks for jail sentences for five S&P managers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TRANI, Italy Jan 20 (Reuters) - An Italian prosecutor has asked for five managers at ratings agency Standard & Poor's to be jailed for up to three years in a probe over alleged market manipulation, a court heard on Friday.

Italian prosecutor Michele Ruggiero asked for jail sentences of between two and three years for the managers as well as a fine of 4.6 million euros for the agency. S&P denies any wrongdoing.

The investigation against Standard & Poor's, as well as rivals Fitch and Moody's, was launched by prosecutors in Trani, southern Italy, in January 2012.

Trani prosecutors allege that reports by the ratings agencies on Italy and its banking system during the euro zone debt crisis were mismanaged and provoked sharp losses on the Milan stock market.

The case against Moody's was dropped in 2012.

Earlier this month, prosecutors asked for Fitch analyst David Riley to be jailed for nine months. Riley denies any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Damiano Vincenzo; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Alison Williams)

