S&P ratings downgrades in 2011, 2012 surprised Italy's economy minister

TRANI, Italy, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told a court on Thursday that a double downgrade of Italy’s credit ratings in 2011 and 2012 had hurt EU fund-raising efforts but he did not see it as part of a “generalised attack” on euro zone countries.

Standard & Poor’s decided to downgrade Italy’s sovereign ratings twice in swift succession despite government reform efforts.

Five current and former S&P officials are on trial in the southern Italian city of Trani for alleged market manipulation after the downgrades were annnounced during trading hours, causing heavy losses on stock and bond markets.

The officials and the ratings agency deny wrongdoing.

Giving evidence in the trial, Padoan said that at the time of the downgrades, Italy’s then government headed by Mario Monti had introduced “very important measures” that helped strengthen the economy.

“I was not surprised by the downgrades given to many euro zone countries, but I was surprised by the double downgrade for Italy,” said Padoan, who was chief economist at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) at the time.

Asked by the prosecutor if the downgrades represented a “generalised attack” on euro zone countries, Padoan said he would not use such a term.

“However, the downgrades weakened the countries. The double downgrade prevented the European Social Fund from financing itself on the markets,” he said.

The probe into alleged market manipulation and abuse of privileged information highlights the widespread frustration felt in Italy over the role of international credit ratings agencies in responding to the global financial crisis.

Steep ratings downgrades were blamed by many in Italy for undermining confidence in its 2 trillion euro public debt, potentially pushing it towards the kind of disaster that engulfed Greece.

Standard & Poor’s downgraded Italy’s sovereign debt in September 2011 to an A rating and in January 2012 lowered it again to BBB+. The cuts helped push up borrowing costs.

Since then, it has shunted the credit rating yet lower, to BBB-, just one notch above junk. (Reporting by Vincenzo Damiano; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)