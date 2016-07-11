FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to approve decree on bad debt guarantee by beginning of Aug -source
July 11, 2016 / 4:21 PM / a year ago

Italy to approve decree on bad debt guarantee by beginning of Aug -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy's treasury aims to approve a decree offering banks a state guarantee to help them sell their bad loans by the beginning of August, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

In February the government reached an agreement with the European Commission on the creation of the scheme to enable domestic banks to offload non-performing loans.

For the scheme to be operational the government needs to approve a decree spelling out the technical detail of the guarantee. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Luca Trogni)

