a year ago
Italy's CDP to contribute if Atlante fund boosted - CDP head to BBG TV
June 30, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Italy's CDP to contribute if Atlante fund boosted - CDP head to BBG TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will contribute if bank rescue fund Atlante decides to increase its firepower to help the country's banks, CDP chairman Claudio Costamagna told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

"If Atlante increases its funds... for sure we are going to play a role," Costamagna said, adding the Italian banking system was overall solid.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday he believed a the Atlante fund, set up with private investors earlier this year, could be further capitalised.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
