ROME, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian police evacuated Rome’s central train station on Monday evening after a man was spotted in the huge terminus armed with a gun, the state railways said.

There were no immediate reports of any shots being fired.

Rome is on a high security alert because of a 48-hour visit to the city by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The Iranian delegation was attending an event far from the station at the time of the alert. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Crispian Balmer)