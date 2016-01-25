Rome central train station reopened after security alert - railway

ROME, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s main railway station reopened on Monday after police briefly evacuated the huge terminus following reports that an armed man was in the building, the state railways said.

There were no reports of any shots being fired and it was not clear if anyone had been arrested. Il Messaggero newspaper said the alarm was triggered when a suspect package was found in the station.

Rome is on high security alert because of a 48-hour visit to the city by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The Iranian delegation was attending an event far from the station at the time of the alert. (Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Isla Binnie)