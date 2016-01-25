FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rome central train station reopened after security alert - railway
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 25, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Rome central train station reopened after security alert - railway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s main railway station reopened on Monday after police briefly evacuated the huge terminus following reports that an armed man was in the building, the state railways said.

There were no reports of any shots being fired and it was not clear if anyone had been arrested. Il Messaggero newspaper said the alarm was triggered when a suspect package was found in the station.

Rome is on high security alert because of a 48-hour visit to the city by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The Iranian delegation was attending an event far from the station at the time of the alert. (Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.