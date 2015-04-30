Italy guarantees loan for Ilva steel plant - statement

ROME, April 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Thursday signed a decree to guarantee a bridge loan of 400 million euros ($448 million) to finance the environmental clean-up of the troubled Ilva steel plant.

State-owned lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco Popolare will make the loan to Ilva, according to a statement from the ministry.

Italy’s government took full control of the Ilva plant, Europe’s biggest by output capacity, in January, putting it under extraordinary administration to save some 16,000 jobs after a court had sequestered much of the factory on accusations that it failed to contain toxic emissions.