MILAN Feb 17 Struggling Italian clothing
company Stefanel said on Friday it was in talks with
private equity funds Oxy Capital and Attestor Capital over a
deal that would hand them majority ownership of the group.
In a statement, the company said that its creditor banks had
raised no objections so far to a possible deal, although an
agreement had not been finalised yet. The banks would also
become shareholders in the company through a debt-to-equity
swap, it said.
The fashion group accumulated over 170 million euros 181
million) in losses over the last decade while attempting to
reach out to mid-range clients while surviving competition from
high-street brands like H&M and ITX.MC.
Stefanel said the accord would only go through if the
Italian market watchdog would lift Oxy Capital and Attestor
Capital from having to launch a full takeover bid on the
Treviso-based company.
