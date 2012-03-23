Truckers strike to depress Italy car deliveries in March

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - Italian car deliveries are expected to drop by 60,000 units in March, a 40 percent fall compared with producers’ forecasts, due to a truckers’ strike that has grinded to a near halt all car deliveries in Italy, carmakers’ association UNRAE told Reuters.

“We see a 40 percent drop on expected car deliveries in March,” said Romano Valente, Director General of Italy’s foreign car association UNRAE.

”The loss is of around 60,000 units, of which 40,000 from foreign producers and 20,000 from Italy.

Italy’s biggest carmaker Fiat said earlier this month the truckers’ strike would depress its sales by 10 percent, or 20,000 units. The Turin-based carmaker announced on Friday it would again stop production at two of its Italian plants as the protest by small car transporters against rising fuel prices and crippling economic conditions continues.

Romano said the delay in deliveries was likely to further hit expected car sales for the month of March, currently seen down 20 percent at 150,000 units.

“This delay in deliveries has certainly had an impact on overall car sales,” Valente said.