UPDATE 1-Italy economy minister says restarts Swiss tax talks

ROME/MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Italy has restarted negotiations with Switzerland over taxing Italian assets held in Swiss bank accounts to avoid higher tax rates, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.

Saccomanni told journalists in Rome he had met his Swiss counterpart to discuss the issue and talks were ongoing after being frozen before the Italian elections in February.

Rome is studying new rules on fiscal treatment of Italian funds sheltered in Switzerland which could bring as much as 15 billion euros ($20.50 billion) back to Italy, a source with direct knowledge of the proposals told Reuters.

The valuation is based on an estimate by Swiss authorities that Italians have parked some 100 billion euros of funds in the country to sidestep taxes at home, the source said.

It is illegal for an Italian to put money in a Swiss bank account without declaring it the Italian authorities, even if they pay Swiss tax on the deposit.

The Italian government is considering incentives to dissuade Italians from shifting their savings outside the country and encourage those already holding money in Switzerland to come forward and declare their assets.

“Carrot and stick. Above all, on one hand, cracking down on those who don’t comply, and on the other hand the possibility of avoiding those more severe sanctions by fully cooperating with the authorities,” said the source.

Switzerland has already struck deals to tax assets of British and Austrian nationals but an agreement has yet to be reached with Italy since talks began last year.