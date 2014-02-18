FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss banks already barred from selling to Italians-minister
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Swiss banks already barred from selling to Italians-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Swiss banks were banned from selling products to Italian clients already before the Alpine country voted to curb immigration, Italy’s Economy Minister said, rejecting suggestions that Rome was toughening up its stance against Switzerland after the vote.

Swiss Diplomat Jacques de Watteville said late on Monday Italian officials had made it clear to their Swiss counterparts they would block Swiss banks from selling retail products to Italians unless Berne ensures the free movement of people between the two countries.

But outgoing Italian minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said Swiss banks are already barred from selling these products in Italy as Switzerland is on an Italian ‘black list’ of countries that do not fully cooperate in the fight against tax evasion. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.