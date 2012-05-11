FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM Monti has "open mind" on Swiss tax talks
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 11, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

Italy PM Monti has "open mind" on Swiss tax talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday he would go with “an open mind” into talks with his Swiss counterpart about retroactively taxing undeclared funds Italians stashed in Switzerland.

Monti told reporters at a press conference at his office that he looked forward to meeting Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf “soon” after the two countries announced on Wednesday that they would begin talks on the matter.

A deal could net Rome billions of euros of needed revenue as it battles to lower its enormous debt mountain amid a euro-wide credit crisis, and to climb out of a deep recession.

Under similar accords struck with the UK and Germany, Switzerland will act as a tax collector for a one-off levy on undeclared money, but Swiss banking confidentiality will be preserved as no names of account holders will be divulged. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.