Italian-Swiss fiscal talks still underway - Swiss finance dept

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Negotiations between Italy and Switzerland on the exchange of information between the countries to allow Italian authorities to fight tax evasion are still underway, a spokeswoman for the Swiss Federal Department of Finance told Reuters.

An Italian government source said earlier on Wednesday the talks had broken down.

Italian and Swiss “finance ministers will meet on Thursday and will hold a short press conference afterwards,” Anne Cesard said in an email to Reuters.

Cesard said the measures approved by the Italian government did not exclude a bilateral agreement on tax matters.