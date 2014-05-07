FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss minister says tax deal with Italy possible by year-end
May 7, 2014

Swiss minister says tax deal with Italy possible by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELLINZONA, Switzerland, May 7 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s finance minister said on Wednesday it should be possible to reach a deal with Italy over long-running negotiations aimed at disclosing Italian savers’ secret holdings in Swiss bank accounts by the end of the year.

“It is possible to reach an agreement by the end of this year,” Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in the Swiss town of Bellinzona. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Francesca Landini)

