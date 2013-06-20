Italy's Letta says can reach deal with Switzerland on tax evasion

ROME, June 20 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Thursday he would soon re-open talks with Switzerland on bank transparency and exchange of information to fight tax evasion and he was confident an accord could be reached.

“I am determined to work bilaterally with Switzerland and we will soon re-open talks,” Letta said at a news conference.

He said there was growing international consensus to tackle tax evasion and avoidance, adding, “I think we have the right momentum.” (Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie)