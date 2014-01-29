FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saccomanni denies breakdown of Italian-Swiss talks on tax accord
January 29, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Saccomanni denies breakdown of Italian-Swiss talks on tax accord

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni on Wednesday denied reports that negotiations with Switzerland aimed at allowing Italy to uncover evaded taxes had broken down.

“They haven’t broken down. Tomorrow I am going to Bern and the negotiations are ongoing over all the fiscal questions open with Switzerland,” Saccomanni told reporters in Brussels. A Swiss finance ministry spokeswoman also denied the reports.

Earlier on Wednesday an Italian government source told Reuters the talks aimed at increasing transparency and exchange of information had broken down, as also reported by Italian daily la Repubblica. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Gavin Jones)

