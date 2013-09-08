FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian journalist freed after being kidnapped in Syria
September 8, 2013

Italian journalist freed after being kidnapped in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Italian journalist Domenico Quirico, kidnapped in Syria in early April, has been freed, the foreign ministry in Rome said on Sunday.

Quirico, a veteran reporter for La Stampa daily with long experience reporting on conflicts in Africa and the Middle East, entered Syria on April 6 but disappeared four days later.

He spoke briefly by phone to his wife in June confirming he had been kidnapped but said he was in good health.

The newspaper’s website said Quirico was on board a flight to Italy. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Andrew Roche)

