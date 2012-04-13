FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali CEO says Italian companies "dangerously undervalued"
April 13, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Generali CEO says Italian companies "dangerously undervalued"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 13 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Assicurazioni Generali, Europe’s third biggest insurer, warned on Friday that the share valuations of Italy’s listed companies had fallen to worrying levels that left them vulnerable to foreign takeovers.

“Our companies are dangerously undervalued. Already today, they are vulnerable to takeover from abroad,” Giovanni Perissinotto told a conference in Rome.

“The stock exchange rules must be changed. If the rules aren’t changed, then we can’t overcome this crisis,” he said, calling for “short term speculation” to be penalised. (Reporting By Steve Scherer)

