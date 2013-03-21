FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Tamini mandates banks to find buyer - source
March 21, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Tamini mandates banks to find buyer - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Family-owned Tamini Group, one of Italy’s biggest manufacturers of transformers for power stations and industrial appliances, has mandated banks to find a buyer, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

“Preliminary offers are expected in the next 2-3 weeks and the deal should be wrapped up before the end of June,” the source said.

Tamini, which has four production sites in Italy, has revenues of around 130 million euros ($168.03 million).

Tamini was not immediately available for a comment.

The source said Intesa Sanpaolo’s investment bank unit Banca IMI and Lazard had been mandated to find a partner for the company but added the family was keen to sell the whole company.

Banca IMI declined to comment and Lazard was not immediately available for a comment.

“Interest has been shown from a French private equity company, some multinationals from the Far East as well as from some of its European competitors,” the source said.

ABB, Alstom, Schneider Electric and Siemens operate in the sector. ($1 = 0.7737 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

