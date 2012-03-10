FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy tanker runs aground off Sicily
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 10, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 6 years ago

Italy tanker runs aground off Sicily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 10 (Reuters) - An empty Italian tanker ran aground on rocks in bad weather off the Sicilian coast on Saturday and all 19 crew members were rescued, the coastguard said.

The 127-metre-long (415-feet-long) Gelso M was heading for the Sicilian port of Augusta, home of an oil refinery and chemical complex, to take on fuel.

The coastguard said the tanker, listed as an oil/chemical tanker, was not carrying cargo at the time of the accident.

The ship had taken on water in its engine room and plans were being made to move it from the rocks, the coastguard said. (Reporting by Philip Pullella)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.