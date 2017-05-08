FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Bank of Italy's Target 2 liabilities edge down from record high
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 3 months ago

Bank of Italy's Target 2 liabilities edge down from record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy's debt with the European Central Bank slightly edged down in April after hitting a record high the previous month, as capitals flew out of the euro zone's third-largest economy.

Italy's net debt to the ECB's Target 2 payment system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, fell to 411.6 billion euros in April from 419.8 billion euros in March.

Italy's Target 2 position has worsened over the past year because foreigners have cut their holdings of the country's debt on the back of the ECB's bond buying programme and Italians have put a growing share of their savings into foreign assets, diversifying away from negative-yielding government bonds.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.