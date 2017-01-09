FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 9 months ago

Italy's Target 2 liabilities fall to 356.6 bln euros in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other euro zone central banks fell to 356.559 billion euros in December, down from a record high of 358.612 billion euros in November.

The balance had been rising month after month since March, according to figures released by the Bank of Italy.

The Bank of Italy’s position within the Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is monitored because its rising can indicate financial stress. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Steve Scherer)

