4 months ago
Italy's Target 2 liabilities reach new high in March
April 7, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 4 months ago

Italy's Target 2 liabilities reach new high in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Target 2 liabilities rose to a new record high in March pointing to growing imbalances in the position of different central banks within the euro zone.

The Bank of Italy's position within the Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is monitored because its increase can indicate financial stress.

The Bank of Italy said on Friday its Target 2 position rose to 419.8 billion euros ($446.2 billion) in March from 386.1 billion euros in February. ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

