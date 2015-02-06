Bank of Italy liabilities fell sharply in January

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The debt owed by the Bank of Italy to other euro zone central banks dropped sharply in January, a significant improvement in the country’s position within the Eurosystem group of central banks.

The Italian central bank’s liabilities towards the other central banks were 164.5 billion euros ($188 billion) at the end of last month, down from 208.9 billion euros at end-December, official data showed on Friday.

Italy’s position within the Target2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro area, had worsened in the second half of last year. Liabilities rose to 209 billion euros in December from a low of 130 billion euros in July.

Last month, Germany’s Ifo economic research institute said recent Target2 data provided fresh signs of capital leaving the euro zone’s third-biggest economy. ($1 = 0.8735 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)